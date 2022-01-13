Rubina Dilaik Recovers From COVID-19; Says ‘I’m Still Regaining My Energy Back Even After Testing Negative’

Here's good news for Rubina Dilaik fans! After testing positive for COVID-19 in December, the Bigg Boss 14 winner had isolated herself at home. And now, after completing her quarantine period, Rubina Dilaik has tested negative for COVID-19 and successfully recovered from the infection.

While sharing about her health, the actress took to Instagram and shared a post with a caption, "Third wave crushed my health again, but couldn't crush my spirit of getting back... Hence I always celebrate my little victories and thats what makes Life so endearing ❤️‍🩹 Ps : I have totally recovered !"

Rubina Dilaik also shared her thought about battling COVID-19 again as she had tested positive in the second wave as well. The Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress told ETimes TV, "Yes I tested COVID positive again, but now I have tested negative. From December 29 to January 7, I had quarantined myself. I couldn't celebrate new year and I was just taking a rest at home. But fortunately, this wave isn't affecting people as much as the earlier one. I was hit by the second and third wave both. This time too, my health took a toll because my energy levels went low and I am still regaining my energy back even after testing negative. I took all the precautions, but this wave is really contagious and even after all the care, I got it."

Rubina Dilaik also shared some tips for her fans. She revealed that she focused on her health and fitness during her quarantine days. Rubina said, "I use homemade ghee in all my food, drink kadha thrice a day and do not skip my meals. This is how I am taking care of myself. I walk for 10 to 15 minutes because rigorous exercise is not recommended. So, I'm taking small steps to regain my energy. It's going to take some time to get back to normal."

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik is currently busy shooting for her first Bollywood project, Ardh opposite Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. The diva is receiving many offers after her Bigg Boss 14 victory. She also inspires many people with her fitness videos.