Rubina Dilaik Reveals Her Actor-Husband Abhinav Told Her Any Kind Of Tip Or Mantra Will Not Help Her In KKK 12

Rubina Dilaik, who impressed fans with her boss lady attitude in Bigg Boss 14 and even won the show, will now be seen showing off her adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress recently spoke about KKK 12 and revealed what advice her husband-actor Abhinav Shukla, who had participated in the previous season, gave her.

Talking about participating in the show, Rubina said that more than excited, she is actually nervous as this show is one of its kind, and she had never imagined that she would voluntarily go and say let's challenge our fears.

When asked what advice or tips her husband Abhinav Shukla gave her, she said, "Abhinav told me that I can do the show. He said that any kind of tip on mantra would really not work because everyone has their own fears, strengths and experiences. Kab Kaun sa fear aap ko rok de Aur Kaun si strength aap ko push kar de aage, nobody knows and it's quite subjective."For the show, Rubina feels that one has to be both mentally and physically strong. She said, "I feel I am 50-50 mentally and physically strong. But it really depends on the situation. We have done stunts on sets. Harness se Idhar bhi latakte hain sets par, now we will go there and wahan shayad khule mein latkenge harness par... but I am looking forward to being in a country, with a new set of people, share the experiences and get to learn a lot things."

Talking about working with Rohit Shetty, she said that she is looking forward to meeting him because he is country's finest filmmaker, especially when it comes to designing stunts. She concluded by saying that there's a lot that she can learn from him and she is keeping myself open to that.