Rucha Hasabnis AKA Rashi From Saath Nibhaana Saathiya To Welcome Her Second Child Soon; See Post

Rucha
Hasabnis,
who
played
the
role
of
Rashi
in
Saath
Nibhaana
Saathiya
recently
announced
her
second
pregnancy
on
Instagram.
While
sharing
an
adorable
picture
of
her
daughter,
Rucha
captioned
the
post
as,
"ONE
MORE
TO
ADORE
✨🥰✨."
In
the
picture,
one
can
see
Rucha's
daughter
writing
'Big
Sister'
on
the
canvas.
Let
us
tell
you,
it
is
indeed
a
happy
moment
for
Rucha
and
her
family.
After
her
announcement,
Rucha's
friends
from
the
industry
have
been
congratulating
the
actress
in
the
comments
section.
Actors
such
as
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee,
Bhavnini
Purohit,
Adaa
Khan,
Kajal
Pisal,
Bhushan
Pradhan
and
others
have
so
far
congratulated
Rucha
Hasabnis.
For
the
unversed,
Rucha
Hasabnis
got
married
to
Rahul
in
a
traditional
Maharashtrian
ceremony
on
January
26,
2015.
In
December
2019,
she
gave
birth
to
her
first
baby
girl.
Rucha
is
currently
away
from
showbiz
as
she
is
busy
with
her
family.
Her
husband
is
not
from
the
industry.
She
was
in
the
news
in
2020
when
Yashraj
Mukhate
made
a
parody
video
on
her
famous
scene
from
the
show
Saath
Nibhaana
Saathiya.
The
'Rasode
Mein
Kaun
Tha'
moment
had
indeed
taken
the
internet
by
storm.
Now,
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
for
Rucha's
baby
and
its
first
glimpse!