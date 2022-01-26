Rupali Ganguly, Gashmeer Mahajani And Other TV Celebs Extend Republic Day Wishes To Fans

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day of India today (January 26). On the special occasion, the Constitution Of India had come into effect and Indians all over the world celebrate the day with grandeur and glory. Meanwhile, TV celebs also took to their social media handle to share warm wishes for their fans.

Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shared a special video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!! ❤” Check out the post below:

Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta wrote, “Today 26th Of January is so important and more so in the times we live. Freedom doesn’t mean Everybody is allowed to do what the feel like but be able to do what everyone can. We get our basic right to everything world has to offer inspite of our age, gender, sex, status and so On. we actually got free of that divided us so other could rule us. The day we got our rights. #happyrepublicday to you all😊Thankyou #brambedkar sir and everyone else because of You all today I can Choose my Life and the way to Live it - Vikas Gupta #constitutionofindia (sic).” Take a look!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made a fun video for her followers and shared it with the following caption: “Republic day ready🥳🇮🇳 (I also specialize in Kiddi dance!👧🏻 Any Kid Colabs for the child in me?😜) Used old unused drafted reel 💁🏻‍♀️ #HappyRepublicDay #BabulDaVehda”

Arjun Bijlani shared a video from the Republic Day parade wherein he is seen holding the tricolour flag. The actor wrote, “Happy Republic Day !! #jaihind #myproudmoment #happyrepublicday”

Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani shared a picture with his family and wrote in Hindi, “हर करम अपना करेंगे , ऐ वतन तेरे लिए ❤️ प्रजासत्ताक दिवसाच्या आपणा सर्वांना खूप शुभेच्छा 🙏🏻 Happy Republic Day all ❤️”