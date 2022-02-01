Rupali Ganguly Hikes Her Fee, Actress Beats Ram Kapoor & Ronit Roy To Become Highest-Paid TV Star?

Rupali Ganguly is being appreciated for her performance in Star Plus' numero uno show Anupamaa. The show has been getting great numbers and the actress too is on a roll! It is being said that Rupali, who has previously done the successful show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and aced in playing Monisha Sarabhai, is now getting huge pay cheque and has beaten some of TV's veterans with the pay package she is commanding for Anupamaa!

According to Bollywoodlife report, the actress started off with Rs 1.5 Lakh per day and is now getting Rs 3 Lakh per day!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Rupali Ganguly started off with a fee of Rs 1.5 Lakh per day. It was in the high bracket but then she is a senior actress. Now, she is commanding Rs three lakh per day. She is now the highest paid actress on Indian TV. Rupali Ganguly has beaten many popular younger names in the business."

Apparently, the actress has hiked her fee a few months back and is getting higher remuneration than that of Ram Kapoor and Ronit Bose Roy! Well, we must say it is justified for the kind of performance she is giving right now in the show.

It is being said that Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, is getting Rs 1.5 lakh per day and Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj is also getting the same amount.

Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Anupamaa is the story of a housewife whose life gets shattered after she discovers her husband is having an extra-marital affair. Subjected to casual disrespect by her kids, Anupamaa finally decides to work for her own happiness and empowerment. It is then she meets Anuj, who helps her in every step of her life. Recently, the makers roped in Aneri Vajani, who plays Anuj's sister Malvika in the show.