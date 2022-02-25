Russia-Ukraine War: Gauahar Khan Shares Emotional Post; Says ‘May God Protect Innocent People’

Russia and Ukraine crisis has been making headlines. The conflicts between both countries have got intense as the military forces have come into action. Amid this crisis, many countries around the world are trying hard to avoid the supposed World War III, which could have some unseen consequences.

Actress Gauahar Khan, who has always been vocal over several world issues, recently penned an emotional note over the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The Bigg Boss 7 winner prayed for Ukraine and named the countries that got affected due to such circumstances. Gauahar took to her Instagram stories and shared a note on the same.

The Bestseller actress wrote, "We All Know Who The Dangerous Leaders Are We Ignore Or Be Silent. Until They Decide To Finally Show Who They Really Are N What Their Intentions Have Been Forever! Putin Showed Up Finally. I Pray For #Ukraine It's The Saddest. But The World Stayed Quiet On Soooo Many Countries Being Destroyed. Libya, Syria. Palestine, Afghanistan N So Many More. Watch Out For The Fascist Leaders! And Act! Act Against Bigotry. Act Against Injustice, Fight Against Division And Hatred." (sic)

Kushal Tandon Teases Ex-GF Gauahar Khan As She Remembers Her Bigg Boss 7 Win

Gauahar Khan also prayed for the innocent people's protection amid the Russia-Ukraine war. She concluded her note by stating, "May democracy always prevail. May god protect innocent people!"

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Heaps Praise On Rajiv Adatia; Says 'He Is Very Entertaining And He Has A Voice'

Let us tell you, Gauahar was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Bestseller. The web show also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Sonalee Kulkarni, Arjan Bajwa, Satyajeet Dubey and others in key roles.