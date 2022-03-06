Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale: Rajashri Leaves Udit Narayan Floored With Her Rendition To Lata Mangeshkar's Song

Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been winning the hearts of its audiences through some spectacular performances delivered by its talented contestants week on week. As the popular reality show gears up for its grand finale episode, each contestant will be seen putting their best foot forward to get their hands on the most prized trophy. The finale episode will also feature two special guests for the night, Padma Shri awardee and the veteran singer Udit Narayan along with talented bold voice, Shilpa Rao.

Apart from sharing some rib-tickling and heart-warming anecdotes of their journey, the special guests enthusiastically hooted for the Top 6 immensely talented contestants while they sang on stage. In fact, Udit Narayan was immensely impressed and had words of appreciation for every contestant. However, it was Rajashri Bag's beautiful rendition to Lata Ji's 'Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Na’, 'Bhor Bhaye Panghat’ and 'Hothon Mein Aisi and Meri Aawaz Hi’ that reminded him of the legendary and late nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar. As a special request, he asked the young singer to sing his favourite song 'Aawaz Do Humko' post her marvellous performance.

Recollecting a few memories with Lata didi, Udit ji mentioned “I feel blessed to have done more than 200 duets with her, along with a few stage shows. I remember in one of our concerts she requested the host to introduce me as the king of playback singing, and I can never forget that. I am sure I must have done something good to deserve that.”

Commenting on Rajashri's performance, he said, "I watch this show at home, and I've seen people compare you (Rajashri) to Lata didi. At such a young age, your voice is a blessing. After hearing you sing live, I truly see an image of a singer within you. You are talented and this stage has surely honed your skills.”

With such incredible support pouring in from the special guests and the judges, our contestants are now geared to fight the finale battle with a mix of some peppy performances, as they sing for the very last time on the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is now all set to culminate with a big bang!

