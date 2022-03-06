Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale: Neelanjana Ray Bags The Coveted Trophy, Takes Home Rs 10 Lakh Prize Money

The highly awaited grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Music Ka Tyohaar aired on Sunday (March 6) on Zee TV. Neelanjana Ray was declared the winner of the singing reality show. The nineteen-year-old lifted the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Meanwhile, Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma were announced as the first and second runners up respectively.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa featured Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan as the judges. The singing reality show was also graced by a bunch of Bollywood celebrities through the course of its run. The finale episode had singers Udit Narayan and Shilpa Rao gracing the show as special guests. The duo enthusiastically hooted for the top 6 finalists while they sang on stage.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale: Rajashri Leaves Udit Narayan Floored With Her Rendition To Lata Mangeshkar's Song

After winning the show, Neelanjana Ray opened up about her journey in an interview with ETimes TV and said, “I am extremely happy to be lifting this trophy. But for me, the main goal was to win the hearts of the audience and garner their love. After receiving so much love from people, winning the trophy is like a bonus for me."

The young singer, who hails from Alipuduar, West Bengal, also spoke about her parent’s reaction after her name was announced as the winner. She revealed, "They are the happiest right now and their happiness means the most to me. Every parent wishes the best for their child and my parents always had this dream that I would win Sa Re Ga Ma Pa."

Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Blessed With Baby Girl; He Says 'My Love & Respect For Shweta Has Doubled Now’

Talking about her journey so far, Neelanjana said that she feels lucky to not have faced anything major in her life yet. She pointed out that learning music isn't easy and then singing in a reality show like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa among such good singers is also tough but she has had an interesting ride so far. On being quizzed about her future plans, the singer said that she is gearing up for her upcoming board exams and once she gets back home, she will focus fully on her studies.