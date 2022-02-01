Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Host Aditya Narayan On Embracing Parenthood: Shweta Is Going To Give Me Biggest Gift Of My Life

Zee TV recently returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021. The show started off with a bang and the talented contestants of this season have already managed to impress the audience. However, viewers are in for a treat this weekend as veteran musician Anandji Virji Shah will join the judges as a special guest on the show.

The upcoming episode of the show will showcase the top 8 contestants engaging in a tough battle of music. While their talent is sure to enthrall viewers across the nation, it will be Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Aditya Narayan's fun-filled banter that you cannot miss. Aditya and his wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to embrace parenthood and welcome their first baby this year. While the host had announced the news on social media, during the shoot, judges Himesh and Vishal congratulated Aditya on behalf of everyone. In fact, Vishal even shared a few anecdotes about Aditya.

Himesh Reshammiya said, "Aditya, on this stage you have revealed so many things about so many people, but today we are going to announce to everyone how you are going to become a father. I feel today your father, Udit Ji, would be the happiest person. I would like to congratulate him and your whole family on this joyous occasion."

Vishal Dadlani added, "In 2007, Aditya was this 17-year-old kid who started hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and today he is announcing this joyous news about his baby. I can't tell you how proud and happy I am. You are a really good man and you're going to be an incredible father."

Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal To Welcome Their First Baby; Indian Idol Host Says It's A Dream Come True

Anuradha Paudwal And Sadhana Sargam Grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa As Special Guests

Aditya Narayan also opened up and mentioned, "Yes, this is true that I am going to become a father soon. Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our lives and I still can't believe that I am going to be a father, it feels very surreal. Our baby is due in February, and I want all your blessings. Anandji, I am very lucky that you are also present on the stage when we are announcing this news. I am a proud son and I feel proud of my mom and dad. I feel proud that Shweta is my wife. She has given me so much joy and happiness. Now, she's going to give me the biggest gift of my life. It's great that we are starting a family now. I started my journey from the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and now I am starting a new journey in my life from here again, I feel blessed."

While Aditya, Vishal and Himesh's banter cannot be missed, wait till you see the mesmerizing acts of all the talented contestants of the show.