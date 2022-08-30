Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's Akanksha Juneja Almost Escapes Death As Kitchen Ceiling Collapses

Akanksha Juneja, who was seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 recently took to her Instagram account and revealed that she escaped death by an inch as her kitchen roof collapsed. She shared the picture and asked people to be careful and keep their house in check.

Recently, she opened up about the same and narrated the horrific incident. She revealed that although she was saved, her househelp got severely injured.

She said, "It was really a horrific incident which took place when I was preparing my lunch before going to shoot. By god's blessings, I just got saved by an inch because the whole ceiling collapsed as I stepped out of the kitchen. I got saved but my househelp who was inside the kitchen during that time, got severely injured."Akanksha added, "When the officials arrived, they examined and revealed that, due to dampness in the flat, upside my apartment and they didn't take care of the same which resulted in the collapse of my celling and injured my house help. I was really scared of what happened, I escaped death by just a moment and cannot imagine what would have happened if I had been there. I feel bad for my house help who got injured."

Imlie's Fahmaan Khan & Sumbul Confirm Leap & Announce Their Exit; Reveal They Are Planning Something For Fans

Shilpa Shinde On How She Will React If Hina Khan Enters Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

She appealed to everyone to kindly keep their house repair in check in order to avoid any mishaps. She concluded by saying that carelessness can cost one's life, so she requested everyone to take care of their home, not only externally but also internally.