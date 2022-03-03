Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Harsh Nagar Confirms About His Return To The Show

Harsh Nagar, who played the role of Anant Desai in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, had quit the show because a new actor Gautam Singh Vig was roped in to play the lead opposite Sneha Jain. However, the actor initially had rubbished the reports. But later the makers did introduce new actor and new track, post which Harsh was not seen in the show.

However, now Harsh is returning to the show. The actor confirmed the same, but he neither gave reason for his break nor about his comeback.



Confirming his re-entry, Harsh was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "It is true that I had taken a break from the show because the makers had roped in another actor. But after a month now, they want me to return, and I am looking forward to it. I would not like to get into the details of why I took a break for a month and the reason for my comeback."

He added, "In the earlier season, too, a similar track was there, and the lead actor had vanished for a while only to come back. I enjoy playing Anant and have got used to playing this character now."

Harsh revealed that he enjoyed his time in Ahmedabad during his short break. He said that he visited his family in Delhi and spent quality time with his wife and it was a good month to finish all his pending work at home and relax. He added that he enjoyed travelling and just chilling at home. However, Harsh said that he enjoys doing TV and have gotten used to working long hours.