Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Sneha On Show Shifting To Early Time Slot: It's Little Disappointing & I'm Worried

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has been in the news since a while now. Recently, Aakansha Juneja quit the show, and the latest news is that the show has been shifted from 9 pm to early evening time slot (6 pm). The show has been doing quite well and is among the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. This move has surprised the viewers!

Sneha Jain, who plays the lead role Gehna in the show, is disappointed with the move and she is worried if the viewers will watch!



The actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "It's a little disappointing and weird how a prime time show is now being moved to an early evening time slot. I am also worried... will viewers who watched us at 9 pm move to watching the show at an early evening slot? We have worked very hard and now we will have to work even harder because it is not easy to get viewers in a 6 pm slot."

Sneha said that since it is makers and the channel's move, they have to accept and she will take it in a positive way.

She concluded by saying, "Initially, I felt very bad that the show was moving to the evening slot, but it is the channel and makers' decision and we all have to support it. I will take this in a positive way and think that the 6 pm slot might just work for our show and get the viewership it needs."