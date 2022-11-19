10 Years After Abusive Relationship, Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Akanksha Juneja Finds Love Again

TV star Akanksha Juneja is best known for playing pivotal roles in hit shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. While she is currently on a break from TV, the actress is in a happy space in her personal life.

Taking to social media, the TV diva recently announced her relationship with Mumbai-based businessman Akash Patidar by posting a romantic picture with him. Sharing the great news with fans on Instagram, she wrote, "So, finally! meet the love of my life @akashpatidar06, I am so glad to have you in my life (heart emojis) #akasha"

Take a look at her post here:

After making her relationship official with Akash, Akanksha talked about their love story in an interview with Bombay Times and said, "After a long time I have found someone nice. Akash is a caring, loving, honest, committed and loyal person. I am very happy with him. We met through some common friends around two years ago, but we started dating only two months, back. I am in a happy space... he pampers me a lot and so far it is all going very well."

Talking about this new phase in her life, the actress also revealed that she has found love again 10 years after an abusive relationship. Yes, you read that right!

She stated, "I was very scared to get into a new relationship. After I broke up in 2012, it was difficult to trust anyone. My earlier relationship was abusive.. the guy was physically abusive. I was not sure if I would be able to trust someone, but I am glad I met Akash. We haven't thought of marriage, but if everything goes well, then we will think about it."

This is indeed a piece of great news for the actress' fans.

On the career front, Akanksha made her small-screen debut with ZEE TV's Do Saheliyaan - Kismat Ki Kathputaliyaan in 2010 and went on to feature in various popular shows including CID, Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Ishqbaaz.

Her last fiction outing was Star Plus' Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 in which she played the main antagonist named Kanak. The show ended in July this year and the actress hasn't yet announced her next project.