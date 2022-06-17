Sai Ketan Rao And Shivangi Khedkar Seek Blessings From Shirdi Sai Baba For Ishq Ho Jayega

Sai
Ketan
Rao
and
Shivangi
Khedkar
are
considered
as
one
of
the
hottest
pairs
in
the
Indian
TV
industry.
The
duo
was
first
seen
together
in
the
Star
Plus
show
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Waali.
They
received
immense
praise
for
their
sizzling
chemistry.
And
now,
after
the
show,
they
are
all
set
to
feature
in
a
new
music
video
'Ishq
Ho
Jayega'.
The
music
video
is
expected
to
release
this
month
and
fans
can't
keep
calm
to
see
the
lovely
couple
again
on-screen.
Shivangi
and
Sai
are
not
leaving
any
stone
unturned
to
promote
their
upcoming
music
video
'Ishq
Ho
Jayega'.
After
all,
it
is
a
special
one
for
Sai
Ketan
Rao
as
it
marks
his
debut
as
a
producer.
Hence,
ahead
of
the
release
of
'Ishq
Ho
Jayega',
Sai
Ketan
Rao
and
Shivangi
Khedkar
visited
Shirdi,
Ahmednagar
to
seek
blessings
from
Sai
Baba.
Their
pictures
from
the
famous
Sai
Baba
temple
are
going
viral
on
social
media.
Sai
looks
dapper
in
a
white
kurta-pyjama.
On
other
hand,
Shivangi
looks
stunning
in
a
pink
dress.
Talking
about
the
song,
'Ishq
Ho
Jayega' has
been
shot
in
Shivangi
Khedkar's
hometown,
Pune.
For
the
unversed,
the
duo
was
previously
seen
in
the
music
video
'Mashoor
Banegi'
and
their
performance
and
chemistry
in
the
song
was
highly
appreciated
by
their
audience,
which
has
set
the
bar
high
for
this
song.
The
fans
who
have
fondly
termed
the
duo
as
#SaiShi
are
more
than
excited
to
see
the
duo
together
on-screen
in
all-new
characters
after
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Waali.