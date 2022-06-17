Sai Ketan Rao And Shivangi Khedkar Seek Blessings From Shirdi Sai Baba For Ishq Ho Jayega

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are considered as one of the hottest pairs in the Indian TV industry. The duo was first seen together in the Star Plus show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. They received immense praise for their sizzling chemistry. And now, after the show, they are all set to feature in a new music video 'Ishq Ho Jayega'.

The music video is expected to release this month and fans can't keep calm to see the lovely couple again on-screen. Shivangi and Sai are not leaving any stone unturned to promote their upcoming music video 'Ishq Ho Jayega'. After all, it is a special one for Sai Ketan Rao as it marks his debut as a producer.

Hence, ahead of the release of 'Ishq Ho Jayega', Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar visited Shirdi, Ahmednagar to seek blessings from Sai Baba. Their pictures from the famous Sai Baba temple are going viral on social media. Sai looks dapper in a white kurta-pyjama. On other hand, Shivangi looks stunning in a pink dress.

Talking about the song, 'Ishq Ho Jayega' has been shot in Shivangi Khedkar's hometown, Pune. For the unversed, the duo was previously seen in the music video 'Mashoor Banegi' and their performance and chemistry in the song was highly appreciated by their audience, which has set the bar high for this song.

The fans who have fondly termed the duo as #SaiShi are more than excited to see the duo together on-screen in all-new characters after Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.