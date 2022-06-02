Sai Ketan Rao And Shivangi Khedkar To Romance In Music Video Ishq Ho Jayega

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar won everyone's hearts with their amazing performances and sizzling chemistry in the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Ever since the show went off-air, their fans are eagerly waiting to see them together again. For the unversed, Sai and Shivangi played the role of Raghav Rao and Pallavi Deshmukh respectively.

Amidst all, we recently got to know something exciting about Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar's next collaboration. According to Pinkvilla, the duo will soon be seen romancing in an upcoming music video 'Ishq Ho Jayega'. The video will be produced by Aurum Motion Pictures.

Interestingly, Sai Ketan Rao confirmed the report by sharing a glimpse of their upcoming track on his Instagram stories. He informed fans they have wrapped up the shoot. The actor kept other details on his upcoming romantic track under wraps. Let us tell you, Ishq Ho Jayega won't be the first music video of Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar.

They had first collaborated on a track 'Mashhoor Banegi', which was announced just after a month when their show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali went off-air. Talking about their show, the show went off-air due to low TRP ratings.

Produced by Sandiip Sikcand, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali also starred Milind Pathak, Asmita Khatkhate, Priyanka Dhavale, Rutuja Sawant, Ashok Phal Dessai and many others in key roles.