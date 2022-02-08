Sai Ketan Rao Approached For Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei

The dance-based drama Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, which was premiered in September, is all set to take a 10-year leap. Paridhi Sharma and Himanshu Malhotra will not be a part of the show post leap. The producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha recently confirmed the same and had revealed that the leap is all set to be happening around Valentine's Day this month. A new love angle and new leads will be introduced in the show but they are yet to be finalised.

As per the latest report, Delhi girl Simran Tomar will be playing the role of grown-up Chikoo in the show. Sai Ketan Rao, who was seen in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, has been approached for the show.



Sai confirmed the same and revealed to India-Forums as saying, "Yes, I have been approached for the show but nothing is finalised. I have to schedule dates."

About Simran, the producer said that she is a successful model and actress and has worked in several films in Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood. She has also delivered international modeling assignments for reputed brands.

Post 10-year leap Chikoo will be shown in college and the track will focus on how she wants to become a dancer and achieve her dreams and goals.

