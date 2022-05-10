    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi Khedkar, Jasmin-Aly & Others Have A Blast At Sandiip Sikcand's Mother's Birthday Bash

      By
      |

      Writer and producer Sandiip Sikcand threw a lavish birthday bash for his mother Veena Sikcand, who turned 75. The actors from his shows and popular celebrities from television graced the birthday party. The actors shared pictures and videos on their social media. Going by the same, it looks like the host and the guest had a lot of fun at the party.

      Divyanka-Vivek

      Divyanka-Vivek

      Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who are close to Sandiip and his family graced the bash. Divyanka was also seen dancing with the birthday girl!

      Sai-Shivangi

      Sai-Shivangi

      Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali is close to Sandiip's heart and the actors as well are the producer's favourite- Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar. While Sai looked dapper in a white shirt and blue jeans, Shivangi looked beautiful in a florescent green dress.

      Karan-Poppy

      Karan-Poppy

      Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal too graced the bash.

      Jasmin-Aly

      Jasmin-Aly

      Jasmin Bhasin looked pretty in a white floral dress and pink overcoat while Aly Goni looked dapper in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

      Dheeraj-Vinny

      Dheeraj-Vinny

      Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar appeared with his actress-wife Vinny Arora at the party.

      Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie & Naagin 6 Retain Their Places; Superstar Singer Replaces ParineetiiLatest TRP Ratings: Imlie & Naagin 6 Retain Their Places; Superstar Singer Replaces Parineetii

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ami Trivedi Is All Praise For Harshad Chopda, Calls Him Actor Par ExcellenceYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ami Trivedi Is All Praise For Harshad Chopda, Calls Him Actor Par Excellence

      Other Celebs At Sandiip's Mother's Birthday Bash

      Other Celebs At Sandiip's Mother's Birthday Bash

      Other celebrities who graced the party are Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Adaa Khan, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki fame Sudeep Sahir and his wife Anantika Sahir and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Neena Kulkarni to name a few.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 15:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 10, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X