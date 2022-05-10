Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi Khedkar, Jasmin-Aly & Others Have A Blast At Sandiip Sikcand's Mother's Birthday Bash

Writer
and
producer
Sandiip
Sikcand
threw
a
lavish
birthday
bash
for
his
mother
Veena
Sikcand,
who
turned
75.
The
actors
from
his
shows
and
popular
celebrities
from
television
graced
the
birthday
party.
The
actors
shared
pictures
and
videos
on
their
social
media.
Going
by
the
same,
it
looks
like
the
host
and
the
guest
had
a
lot
of
fun
at
the
party.
Divyanka-Vivek
Yeh
Hai
Mohabbatein's
Divyanka
Tripathi
and
Vivek
Dahiya,
who
are
close
to
Sandiip
and
his
family
graced
the
bash.
Divyanka
was
also
seen
dancing
with
the
birthday
girl!
Sai-Shivangi
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Waali
is
close
to
Sandiip's
heart
and
the
actors
as
well
are
the
producer's
favourite-
Sai
Ketan
Rao
and
Shivangi
Khedkar.
While
Sai
looked
dapper
in
a
white
shirt
and
blue
jeans,
Shivangi
looked
beautiful
in
a
florescent
green
dress.
Karan-Poppy
Kahaan
Hum
Kahaan
Tum
actor
Karan
V
Grover
and
Poppy
Jabbal
too
graced
the
bash.
Jasmin-Aly
Jasmin
Bhasin
looked
pretty
in
a
white
floral
dress
and
pink
overcoat
while
Aly
Goni
looked
dapper
in
a
white
t-shirt
and
blue
jeans.
Dheeraj-Vinny
Kundali
Bhagya's
Dheeraj
Dhoopar
appeared
with
his
actress-wife
Vinny
Arora
at
the
party.
Other
celebrities
who
graced
the
party
are
Pavitra
Punia,
Eijaz
Khan,
Adaa
Khan,
Main
Lakshmi
Tere
Aangan
Ki
fame
Sudeep
Sahir
and
his
wife
Anantika
Sahir
and
Yeh
Hai
Mohabbatein's
Neena
Kulkarni
to
name
a
few.