Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi Khedkar, Jasmin-Aly & Others Have A Blast At Sandiip Sikcand's Mother's Birthday Bash

Divyanka-Vivek

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who are close to Sandiip and his family graced the bash. Divyanka was also seen dancing with the birthday girl!

Sai-Shivangi

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali is close to Sandiip's heart and the actors as well are the producer's favourite- Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar. While Sai looked dapper in a white shirt and blue jeans, Shivangi looked beautiful in a florescent green dress.

Karan-Poppy

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal too graced the bash.

Jasmin-Aly

Jasmin Bhasin looked pretty in a white floral dress and pink overcoat while Aly Goni looked dapper in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Dheeraj-Vinny

Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar appeared with his actress-wife Vinny Arora at the party.

Other Celebs At Sandiip's Mother's Birthday Bash

Other celebrities who graced the party are Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Adaa Khan, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki fame Sudeep Sahir and his wife Anantika Sahir and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Neena Kulkarni to name a few.