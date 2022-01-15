Sai Ketan Rao & Shivangi Khedkar's ‘Mashhoor Banegi’ Song Out; SaiShi Fans Shower Love On The Couple

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar became an instant hit jodi with their show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Fans were extremely upset as the show went off-air and had always wished to see the couple together. Well, the couple fulfilled their fans' wish, as they released their music video 'Mashhoor Banegi'.

The song is about 'true love' of an aspiring photographer and her partner. The song embraces every emotion of a lover and proves the distance is nothing if love is everything. The soulful song is sung and produced by Prateek Gandhi and the lyrics are penned by Ritika Chawla. Fans give thumbs up to the song and showered love on their favourite jodi RagHvi (amalgamation of their on-screen roles in MHRW) or SaiShi (amalgamation of their real names).

Take a look at a few tweets!

Shivi: This song is very very very beautiful 🥺😭❤️ SaiShi I must say ur choice is just 💯 #SaiShi #ShivangiKhedkar #SaiKetanRao #MashhoorBanegi.

@secreteunoia_: i have no words to describe my feelings...the song is just aesthetically beautiful..and emotional af...there were so many cute moments i just cried🥺😭♥️. go watch and bless yourself #mashhoorbanegi #saishi #mehndihairachnewaali.

@belikesami: they are truly such a gorgeous gorgeous pairing, the chemistry is effortless 💙 #SaiShi #MashhoorBanegi.

Soni: Wow the video, the song, the direction, the cinematography and the concept and my beautiful babies😍❣.

tazbukibd: I LOVED THE VIDEO... It had so many scenes which I expected from RaghVi 🥺 this one in particular. And that hug during the date was giving off RaghVi vibes. I just can't get over it but the ending low-key hurts ngl.

(Social media posts are not edited)