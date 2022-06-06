Sai Ketan Rao & Shivangi Khedkar Talk About Their New Music Video; Actress Says 'We Are Having So Much Fun'

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar became an instant hit jodi with their show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Post the show went off-air, fans have been missing them majorly. Although they had done a music video, they still want more from the couple and here they go! The couple will be seen in yet another music video titled 'Ishq Ho Jayega'.

Recently, the duo was spotted shooting at a college campus in Pune. Sai revealed that he used to live in Pune during his school days and he has come back to the place after 10-12 years. Apparently, Sai and Shivangi were shooting for an elaborate fight sequence. Although the scene was a serious one, off-camera they were seen goofing around, chatting and enjoying each other's company.



Sai and Shivangi spoke about their new music video and the actor mentioned that the song is not just hero or heroine but has a grandeur and many other elements.

Sai was also all prise for Shivangi and was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "It starts on a very different note, it's very gripping, and has a very fresh storyline. I felt Shivangi is an apt person for the lead."

On the other hand, Shivangi said that they are having fun and she is comfortable working with Sai.The actress said, "We are having so much fun and I am comfortable working with Sai on a different level altogether. For an action sequence, I know what his reactions would be, and how he would turn, or give expressions. We are feeling so nostalgic and while shooting we are reminded of the scenes from our serial every now and then."

'Ishq Ho Jayega' is produced by Aurum Motion Pictures and is a romantic track. Fans will once again get to watch their favourite SaiSha's chemistry in the song. A few days ago, Sai shared a poster and captioned it as, "Excited!!!!!! Show all your support and need your blessing 'Ishq Ho Jayega' Details revealing soon. #musicalbum #actorslife #saiketanrao #khedkarshivangi #vibing #tazbugang."

(Images Source: Twitter)