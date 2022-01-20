Sai Ketan Rao Talks About Working With Shivangi Khedkar In A Music Video; Calls Her A Fantastic Actor

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar, who played the roles of Raghav and Pallavi in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, became instant hit jodi. The couple was loved so much that fans wished to see the jodi even after the show went off-air.

The duo fulfilled their fans' wishes by releasing their music video 'Mashhoor Banegi' recently. Produced by Nidhi Nilima Chaturvedi, Shivendra Gaur and Prateek Gandhi, the song was composed by Prateek Gandhi. The song was loved by SaiShi/RaghVi fans and has already got good hits and is still counting. Recently, Sai spoke about the response that their song received and also spoke about working with Shivangi again.

Talking about the song's response, the actor told India-Forums, "Well, I am very happy about the music album because it was on fan demand and we met fan expectations and we could make it more attractive and that's what I feel. I have got a huge response and the views are counting while increasing. Currently, it's at 4 lakh and continues to get bigger."

About working with Shivangi again, he said that it is a blessing to work with good old friends and also as co-stars. He even called Shivangi, a fantastic actor.

The actor said, "we know each other and we worked for 1 year and she is a fantastic actor and I know how is it working with her. It is a blessing to work with good old friends and also as co-stars, we know what do we have to do and how we need to present it. Even the director is happy and he did not have to guide us because he knew they both know each other and perform well after this."