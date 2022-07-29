Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Rerun: Sakshi Tanwar Recalls Her First Day Of Shoot, Says She Made Rangoli The Whole Day

Ekta Kapoor recently revealed that her iconic show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii will be returning back to television after 14 years. From August 2nd, the popular drama’s re-runs will be aired on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 3:30 pm. The news made the fans really happy as they get to relive their fond memories associated with the show.

Many actors who were associated with the soap have also shared their excitement regarding the re-runs. Now, lead actress Sakshi Tanwar has opened up about the show whilst sharing some interesting trivia from the sets. The actress confessed about getting nostalgic as she got into Parvati's look after such a long time.

She told India Forums, “I was feeling very weird but in a happy and positive way. My team was very excited about it. My family members also wished me good luck as if I am going for the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii shoot. I told them that I was going for the show's promotions but they thought that it is very special as it is this show. The show has been a part of everyone's lives for several years. It's a very happy feeling.”

On being quizzed about her first day on the set of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sakshi shared, “I was making rangolis after decking up for my character. It was an introductory scene and I had to make rangoli. The rest of the actors were my seniors. The actors used to come one by one and my scene was halted as they were doing other work as well. We used to shoot one scene after the other and not simultaneously. I was only making rangoli from morning 8 am to night 10 pm.”

She went on to add that she used to wait in-between for other actors' shots to get over, and was feeling very lost and tired. After finishing her shoot for the day, Tanwar recollected going to a PCO to call her home. The actress said that she was so tired that she started crying. She told her mother that she didn't know what kind of work she had taken up. However, her mom motivated her to do her best and keep up her hard work.