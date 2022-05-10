Sakshi Tanwar Reveals She Did Not Attend Any Wedding While Working On Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii For 8 Years

Sakshi Tanwar recently opened up about her career and how during Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii her focus was completely on her work. In a new interview, she said that when the serial aired from 2000 to 2008, she only worked and was not part of any social gatherings. The actress even revealed that she didn't even 'attend any weddings'.

Tanwar then said that she maintains a balance in her life now as she wants to spend time with her daughter. It must be noted that Sakshi became a single parent after adopting a nine-month-old girl, Dityaa in 2018.

The actress was quoted by Femina as saying, “Nothing polishes you like television; it’s that daily polishing of your craft. It’s very demanding. But what I have learned is that there has to be a balance in everything, including your work. There was a time when my work was my everything. When I was shooting for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, that was the only thing I was doing for those eight years. I did not attend any weddings, nothing. I wouldn’t get time.”

She went on to add, She added, “So, I just feel that, now, in the phase that I’m in, work is important, but it’s (only) a part of my life. Now I try to do the work that fits in my life smoothly, where I can be with my daughter and my family. I want to go to her school, I want to drop her and pick her up every day. I think Covid-19 has taught all of us that in a big, big way.”

Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was a huge success and aired on Star Plus for eight years. The show turned its lead pair, Sakshi and Kiran Karmarkar into household names. The plot of the drama revolved around a joint family and also featured Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Mohnish Bahl, Shweta Kawatra, and Achint Kaur among others.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sakshi was recently seen in Netflix's Mai where she played the role of a revenge-seeking mother.