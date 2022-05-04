    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Salman Khan Accompanies Shehnaaz To Her Car Post Eid Bash; Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over SalNaaz's Cute Moments

      By
      |

      Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma had organised Eid party on Tuesday (May 3). Several celebrities graced the party and Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill was one among them. The actress looked gorgeous in a black sharara at the bash. Salman too looked dapper in a black shirt and blue ripped jeans.

      What stole the limelight post bash was Shehnaaz and Salman's priceless moments together.

      Salman Khan & Shehnaaz Gill

      In a video doing the rounds on the internet, the two can be seen sharing a warm hug outside the party while posing for shutterbugs. She was also seen cutely requesting Salman to see her off after the latter called her Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. She was seen telling Salman, "Chhodke aao mujhe," and pulled him towards her car. Before leaving, she even kissed Salman.

      In the video, after Salman accompanied her to the car, she told the media, "You know guys, Salman sir has come to drop me off at my car."

      Salman Khan & Shehnaaz Gill

      Shehnaaz and Salman's sweet gestures reminded fans of their Bigg Boss days. The videos have gone viral and fans can't stop gushing over SalNaaz's cute moments. Take a look at a few comments!

      Tripathymonalisha26: Sana being Sana again getting excited as Salman sir came to drop her to the car😂 our cutie is still the same❤️.

      Duaarehman1: Awwwww. Can't take my eyes off them ❤️❤️Thankyou salman sir. #shehnaazgill ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

      Salman Khan Has Given Shehnaaz A Choice To Pick The Amount For Her Bollywood Debut: ReportSalman Khan Has Given Shehnaaz A Choice To Pick The Amount For Her Bollywood Debut: Report

      Shehnaaz Gill Bags Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: ReportShehnaaz Gill Bags Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Report

      Tarunnaaz: Our Happiness Come ❤️😇 This bond Best #salnaaz #SHEHNAAZGILL.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

      Harpreetk_30: Ufff!! The way he said "Punjab ki katrina kaif" 🥺 Major nostalgia 💕.

      Shweta.ghumnani: Cutesttt video on internet RN.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X