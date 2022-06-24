Salman Khan Confirms Hosting Bigg Boss 16 At IIFA 2022 Interview

One of the biggest controversial reality shows Bigg Boss is all set to return with its new season. It is being said that the makers have started work Bigg Boss 16, which is in the pre-production stage. Apparently, they have begun approaching celebrities.

For those who are wondering if Salman Khan will host the show. The answer is YES! The actor confirmed the same during a red carpet interview at the IIFA Awards 2022.

Bigg Boss_Tak shared a video on Twitter of IIFA green carpet, wherein the anchor asked Salman if he will be hosting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, and he said yes.

In the video, the host was seen asking, "You are hosting IIFA this year and you also host Bigg Boss. How do you do it all?" To this Salman said, "This is the first time I'm hosting IIFA, but Bigg Boss I have been hosting since last 11-12 years." The anchor then asked, "Safe to say you will back hosting this year's Bigg Boss?" And Salman said, "Yes, very safe."

Several users were happy that Salman is back and are eager to watch the show. They commented the same on the video post.

It's Confirmed! #SalmanKhan confirmed in #IIFA that he will continue to be the host for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.



Bigg Boss Season 16 will be the Salman Khan's 13th season as the show host.pic.twitter.com/FgwnZvhL9d — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 23, 2022

Clearly, Salman Khan is the best host of Bigg Boss and everyone agrees to the fact that no one can handle the contestants' tantrums than him. Many of them often mention that they are going to watch Bigg Boss only if Salman hosts it or else, they won't.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Bigg Boss 16 might premiere after Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 goes off-air, i.e., in October 2022.

There have been several reports regarding the celebrities being approached for the show. Apparently, Gashmeer Mahajani, Splitsvilla's Baseer Ali and others have been approached for the show. As per latest reports, Lock Upp's Anjali Arora and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Kaveri Priyam have been approached for Salman's show. However, there is no confirmation from the actors regarding their participation.