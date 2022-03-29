Salman Khan Says Recent Bigg Boss Contestants Were Unprofessional; Actor Justifies His Anger On The Show

Salman Khan is considered as one of the best hosts, especially when it comes to Bigg Boss. Recently at IIFA press conference, Salman Khan spoke about hosting and said that humour should not be below the belt. Justifying his anger on some of the contestants in Bigg Boss, the actor said that he does get angry, but does the right thing. He reacts and then he is back to normal after a few episodes.

Salman also said that he has nothing personal against any contestant, but he added that past couple of seasons, contestants were unprofessional. Salman said that the contestants should understand that if they are abusive, bad-mouthed and unprofessional, nobody in the film industry would like to work with them.

He said, "I am the host of that house. They are coming to my house. I am not their family member. Neither am I their teacher or principal. Once a while I lose it, not just lose it, I do the right thing. So I react that way, but after a few episodes, I do get back to normal. I react. I tell them. I finish it. I don't have anything personal against them."

Salman added, "Last couple of seasons, contestants think they know what they have to do in the house. They should understand that once they are out of the house, nobody in the film industry wants to work with someone who is abusive, bad-mouthed and unprofessional."

The Tiger 3 actor said that as hosts people need to be sensitive. He added that on Bigg Boss, people can see him reacting in a certain way because behind the scene too much had happened and he had to react.

Salman said that since the show is on television, they can't show cuss words or the way they talk at times. Although people felt at times that he overreacted, it is never like that. He said that since contestants cross all limit of 'badtameezi', he reacts that way, and added that he talks to them several times before lashing out at them.