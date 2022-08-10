Sambhavna Seth Rushed To Hospital After She Falls Severely Sick

Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth has not been keeping well for a while now. The actress had recently opened up about her weight gain due to failed in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) cycles and had also spoken about her arthritis issue. As per the latest report, the actress was rushed to hospital as she fell severely sick at night.

In a vlog, Sambhavna's actor-husband Avinash Dwivedi shared how Sambhavna has caught a virus that's bothering her way too much. He informed fans that they had to rush to hospital after Sambhavna fell sick in the middle of the night. He said that she already had headache and fever, but she vomited due to cough.

The next morning, Sambhavna, who looked dull said that her throat was aching and she has intense body pain. While she said that no medicine was working on her, Avinash shared that he cancelled his workout and postponed his other work to noon to look after her.Sambhavna said that she has weakness but felt better after taking steam, and she and Avinash discussed that since it's viral it will take some time to recover. In the video, she said that she hadn't taken her arthritis medicine. At night, since she had fever again, they visited doctor, who gave her another injection. When Avinash asked her if she is feeling any difference before and after injection, she said that she isn't feeling any difference, which scared Avinash, who asked her if they will have to go to doctor again. To this Sambhavna said no and hoped she will be better next day.

Recently, she had shared a video in which she spoke about how due to health issues she had gained weight. She had captioned the video as, "Ye Sun lo Sab We have to be positive in all the situations.. Yes im going through Health issues but i will come out of it very soon... Lets not be mean to people..Kisi ko koi bhi problem ho sakti hai.. Important hai to stay Positive."