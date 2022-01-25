Samriddhi Of The Kapil Sharma Show’s Chinki-Minki Duo Hospitalised Due To Foot Infection; Details Inside

The Kapil Sharma Show's Samriddhi of Chinki-Minki duo recently got hospitalised due to a foot infection. Her twin sister Surabhi took to Instagram and shared a picture with Samriddhi from the hospital. She captioned the post as, "It's been weeks since my sister was not able to walk properly due to severe infection, finally Sammy's going for a foot surgery. So, this would be our 10 million post. Wish her for a speedy recovery."

In the post, the twin sisters are looking amazing in black outfits. Surabhi's post is going viral on social media, and their close friends wished for Samriddhi's speedy recovery. Notably, Surabhi informed ETimes TV that Samriddhi is recovering from the infection but it could have been fatal.

She told the portal, "She had corn in her foot for 5-6 months. She didn't have pain or anything. So we thought it was normal. She did take medicine. But suddenly there was infection all around the area... on the upper side of the foot. We were doing an ayurvedic treatment. It's been 2-3 weeks since she's been unable to walk and lying on the bed. She was applying oil and medicine. So we went to the hospital and they said that immediate surgery is required. So the surgery is done and she won't be able to walk for around 10 days now. She is on a wheelchair."

When asked if this injury will hamper their work, Surabhi said, "It's a good thing that there is a lockdown. It will help us slow down. We just hope she recovers soon; her health is more important. She is under extreme restrictions. The infection had spread so badly, the ayurvedic medicine didn't work on her. She was in bad pain. The doctor said that we came timely else it would have spread in the body and become fatal. Around two weeks of rest is required and depends on how her body recovers."

Thankfully, Samriddhi is now out of danger and she is recovering from her infection. For the unversed, the young sensations are quite famous amongst the masses for their amazing dancing and acting skills. They also worked in shows like Hero Gayab Mode On and Naagin.