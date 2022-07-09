Sana Khan Gets Criticised For Posting Her Hajj Trip Pics; See Tweets

Former TV actress Sana Khan is currently on a pilgrimage trip with her husband Anas Saiyad. She recently shared a few pictures from her Hajj trip on her social media handles such as Twitter and Instagram. Well, the actress feels blessed by visiting Kabba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

However, on the other hand, Sana Khan's pictures from Hajj didn't go down well with many people. Many netizens have been trolling Sana and her husband Anas for allegedly seeking attention by sharing pictures from a religious place. They feel that the actress is using religion to be famous. See tweets here-

Hashimalhanfi "Hunger of publicity won't let you know to do anything good. It's addiction of glamour life. You can't keep away yourself from camera." tabish_khan1996 "Camera se doori abhi b nhi ban pa rahi." SyedRiz87615557 "Mashallah , but ek request hai aapse Haj karte waqt selfie aur videography mat karo please apna time ibaadat ke liye spend Karo . Social media ke liye tho poori zindagi paddi hai."

Talking about Sana Khan, she was active in showbiz a few years ago. The former actress has acted in films such as Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, Halla Bol and so on. She has also been a part of shows such as Bigg Boss 6, Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Entertainment Ki Raat and so on. In 2020, she got married to Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Saiyad.

