Sanaya Irani Is Open To Only Finite TV Shows; Talks About Her Web Series That Also Stars Mohit Malik

Sanaya Irani, who became a household name with her show Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon, has been away from the small screen for quite some time now. She was last seen in Bollywood film Ghost and currently she is shooting for a web series alongside Mohit Malik.

Recently, the actress revealed why she is away from small screen and spoke about her web series.

Sanaya is open to finite format TV shows but do not want to do shows that goes on for years. She feels it's robotic to do same thing for years.



The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Right now I don't want to be a part of any long format show. If a project is made on television in the finite format then I am open to it. I don't want to do anything in a long format. I like working on one character and then moving on to another one. For an actor it is growth. Ek hi cheez mein ek do saal rehna, it becomes robotic and I don't want to do that anymore right now. I have done that for a long time now. I want to do something different."

About her web series, Sanaya said that she loves her no make-up look unlike daily soaps where actresses have to wear heavy jewellery and makeup.

She said, "My makeup and hair team is a little hassled by me because everyday we have the same look makeup wise. I love it because it is as natural as possible. Obviously, in Television everything was a notch higher but luckily in TV also I've not been part of heavy duty makeup shows. I love the fact that in my new show everything is normal, natural."

The actress said that it is more organic and she doesn't care how she is looking in the show. Sanaya concluded by saying that if someone even reminded her that her dark circles are visible, she would tell them that it's fine, let it show, it looks natural.