Sangram Singh: A Lot Of People Predicted Mine & Payal Rohatgi's Relationship Won't Last

Payal Rohatgi, who is currently in Lock Upp, had revealed that she wants to get married to her wrestler-boyfriend Sangram Singh. Post her revelation, Sangram had announced (on Twitter) that they will get married in July 2022. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Sangram confirmed the same and revealed details about his wedding.

Sangram also revealed that a lot of people predicted that his and Payal's relationship won't last and was told she is not the right girl for him.

About his marriage, Sangram revealed to that his wedding will be simple and will be in July, in Gujarat or Haryana. When asked if they plan to start a family soon, he said that their parents are old and so they want the kids early, but rest depends on God.

About Payal, Sangram said that she is a very nice girl, but feels that she hasn't been understood.

Sangram was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "We both give a lot of freedom to each other in the creative space. I remember a lot of people predicted that our relationship won't last."

He further added, "I was told Payal is not the right girl for me. There was a Brahmin who was a fraud; Payal used to get pujas done from him. I asked her to stop everything- when that man does not know his own future, how will he tell ours? Every relationship has its share of differences. But trust me, we have been thick and never taken a break in our relationship."

Sangram Singh Announces Marriage With Girlfriend Payal Rohatgi, Wedding To Be Held In July

Jasmin Bhasin & Rashami Desai To Enter Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp? The Latter Responds

Coming back to Lock Upp, when asked who he thinks might win the show, he took names of Payal and Nisha Rawal. He added that Munawar Faruqui and Karanvir Bohra are not strong as he feels they are playing the game by keeping the women at the forefront.