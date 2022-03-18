Sangram Singh Announces Marriage With Girlfriend Payal Rohatgi, Wedding To Be Held In July

Payal Rohatagi is currently in Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp that is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Her wrestler-boyfriend Sangram Singh made major announcement about their marriage on Twitter after the actress had a break down and revealed that she wants to get married to him.

For the uninitiated, Payal recently had a break down in the show Lock Upp after she had a major fight with her inmate Karanvir Bohra, who said that she wants 'joru ka ghulam' and added that she doesn't treat men equal and look down upon men. This didn't go down well with Payal, who started crying and said that Sangram (her wrestler-boyfriend Sangram Singh) is not joru ka ghulam.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Payal later goes to her team mates and tells them that she and Sangram are in relationship for 12 years and their wedding is getting delayed. She added that they have been engaged for so long and are not married because they are not able to come to a point. She then goes on to make major revelation that she wants to marry Sangram and adds that people tell him, 'You are a Jatt, aurat ko aisa karna chahiye' and she tries to change herself. It is later that Karanvir comes and apologises to her. Housemates also tell her that it's ok being joru ka ghulam for someone you love.

Sangram shared Payal's revelation video from Lock Upp on Twitter and announced that they will get married in July, during his birthday. He also praised Payal and said that she is very good girl and they are equal.

Sangram shared and wrote, "Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner. We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all."

Payal and Sangram met each other in the reality show Survivor India. After the show, the couple started dating each other. The duo had also worked in a film titled Night together.