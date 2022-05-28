Sangram Singh’s Family Wanted Him To Get Married To A Village Girl; Payal Rohatgi Talks About Sangram’s Mom

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi are getting married on July 9, 2022. The wrestler-actor informed ETimes TV that they will be having a destination wedding in the presence of their close friends and family members. Ever since the couple announced their wedding date, their fans can't keep calm to see them as bride and groom.

Ahead of their wedding, Sangram and Payal had a candid conversation with the same portal, where they opened up about their family's reaction to their relationship. Sangram Singh said, "I think my family wanted me to marry a simple gaon ki ladki (village girl)."

On the other hand, Payal Rohatgi revealed that Sangram Singh's mother doesn't like her son doing house chores. Payal said, "I have never felt that way. His sister has loved me the way I am. But there is one thing. His mother could not accept that Sangram works at home, bartan uthata hai, chai banata hai (picks up utensils, makes tea). Apart from that, she's fond of me." Well, it is indeed an interesting detail of their relationship, and after knowing this, their fans are waiting to see Sangram's mother's pictures with Payal.

Talking about their relationship, they have been dating each other for the past 12 years now. When Payal Rohatgi was in Lock Upp as a contestant, Sangram Singh didn't leave any stone unturned to support his ladylove on social media. He indeed took a stand for his fiancée whenever she went through difficult times in Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.