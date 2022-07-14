Sanjay Gagnani Opens Up About Kundali Bhagya Completing 5 Years; Says His Role Was Initially For Just 2 Months

Kundali Bhagya, which is one of the five most-watched shows, has now completed five years on the small screen. Having begun this journey years ago, Sanjay Gagnani has mixed feelings about his show’s recent feat. The actor’s character Prithvi was only supposed to be a cameo for two months but has now finished five years as the negative lead.

In a recent chat with ETimes TV, Sanjay opened up about his Kundali Bhagya journey and said, "I feel proud to be a part of Kundali Bhagya and today is a big day for us all. The role of Prithvi Malhotra, the negative lead, was supposed to be a cameo for two months but went on for five years. The entire crew and staff and actors have come together to celebrate as a family and the feeling of mutual success is in the air. This show has given me a lot of good things: good members, a good reputation, the chance to be a Villainero and lovely friends."



Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya has successfully kept the audience entertained with interesting story lines for such a long span of time. The Zee TV drama features some of the popular names of the television industry such as Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, Manit Joura, Anjum Fakih, Sanjay Gagnani and others.

Recently, the actors from the show got together on the sets and celebrated their five-year anniversary. The cast was also seen thanking fans on social media by sharing posts on their respective Instagram accounts.