Sanjivani's Arjun Punjj Reveals Big Banners Had Promised Him Films & Told Him Not To Take Up Daily Soap

Arjun Punjj became a household name with his show Sanjivani. He was last seen in a cameo in Diya Aur Baati Hum in 2014. The actor revealed that he had stepped back from television due to lack of interesting offers. He also revealed that a few big banners had promised him roles in films and not to take up daily soap or reality show, which he took seriously.

However, now, the actor is all set to return and said that he is open to acting on any platform, provided the character is good.



Arjun was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I wasn't getting good offers from TV shows, which would excite me to go to a set. So, I decided to take a break. It got extended unintentionally and now I am itching to return to work. I am open to acting on any platform, provided the character is good. I am an actor and I just want to showcase my talent."

He further added, "A few big banners had promised me roles in films and told me not to take up a daily soap or a reality show. I took that very seriously. However, things didn't work out. Another reason why I kept away was that the content on TV became regressive. Shows were set in villages and every other character was addressed as dadisa or bhabhisa. I didn't resonate with that content. That was the time when I gave myself a break."

Arjun said that he utilised his break by focusing on honing his skills and staying fit. The actor said that he is open to playing a big brother or a father but when people look at his pictures or audition tapes, they feel that he looks younger for the part and he joked that staying fit is posing to be a big problem.

The actor said that he can't become complacent about his fitness. He feels that everything will fall into place when the time is right. He concluded by saying that Arjun 2.0 is raring to come back and he is positive about it happening soon.