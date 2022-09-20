Sara Khan Says The News Of Spy Bahu Wrapping Up Came As A Shock

Several shows are going off-air owing to low ratings and one such show is Spy Bahu, that stars Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad in the lead roles. Sara Khan joined the cast just a couple of months ago, and we get to hear that the show is ending. It is being said that the last episode will be telecast on September 30.

Sara recently spoke about the same and said that the news of the show wrapping up came as a shock. The actress also feels that the time slot of the show kept changing, which might be the reason why it's going off-air.

Sara was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "The news of Spy Bahu wrapping up came as a shock because none of my shows have ended so soon. This was the first time that rumours of it going off air started surfacing soon after I joined the show. I am used to long-running shows and all of them have run for at least a year and a half. So, I was kind of taken aback by the development, which seemed abrupt."

Revealing what might have led to the show's ending, she said, "The time slot of the show kept changing and I feel that could be one of the reasons why it didn't enjoy a loyal audience. Ek time slot rehna zaroori hai for the audience to get hooked on. So, we somehow knew that the show wasn't doing well. But as they say, every show and stint has a destiny of its own. So was it for me on Spy Bahu."

Though her journey on the show has been short-lived, she loved every bit of the show. She said that when the makers narrated the storyline and the graph of her character, she fell in love with everything about the role. The character was challenging and different from her previous ones and challenging. She added that the production house and my co-actors were really nice. The actress mentioned that the last day of the shoot was quite hectic and they shot till late. She said that they were extremely emotional and no one was in a rush to leave for home, as they wanted to spend more time together.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Says It Was Difficult To Quit Kundali Bhagya; Talks About Working With Surbhi In New Show

Imlie: Karan Vohra Reveals Why He Took Up The Show; Says He Is Not Bothered About Pressure Or TRPs

She said that she made some good friends and she is going to miss everyone. She added that she will miss eating meals with everyone as everyone used to get different dishes and they would look forward to the lunch break to dig in. Sara concluded by saying that she will make sure to be in touch with each one of them.