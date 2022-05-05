    For Quick Alerts
      Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Revived For A New Season! Producer JD Majethia Says 'We’re Figuring Out How To Manage'

      Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai has been one of the most loved shows. The cult sitcom first aired in 2004 and the reboot version was aired in 2017, which was aired on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, the producer of the show JD Majethia hinted at the third season.

      In a conversation with ETimes TV, JD Majethia said that everybod is ready to extend their efforts, but some more time is need and people might have to wait a little bit.

      Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

      He said, "Ek aur season banna hi chahiye. We will make all the efforts. Everybody is ready to extend their efforts. Some more time is needed. People will have to wait a little bit. What the entire nation wants, we have to fulfill their wishes."

      Majethia added that all actors are busy and they are all trying to figure out how to manage.
      He concluded by saying, "We will put in extraordinary efforts. The thought process is on. We are figuring out how to manage. All the actors are busy. So we are figuring that out. Everybody is ready to extend their support."

      Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

      As viewers are aware the original star cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai- Rupali Ganguly, who played hte role of Monisha Sarabhai) is currently working in Anupamaa and Sumeet Raghavan, who was seen as Sahil Sarabhai, is currently working in JD's show Wagle Ki Duniya.

      Other actors- Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajesh Kumar are also busy with their respective projects. Recently, the cast reunited and their pictures made fans nostalgic.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 13:11 [IST]
      X