Saumya Tandon Says Many Warned Her About Quitting Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain; Adds She Doesn't Miss The Show

Saumya Tandon is known for her role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. The actress was replaced by Nehha Pendse and then by Vidisha Srivastava. It has almost been two years now that Saumya left the show and she said that she has got a change to do things she missed doing while she was a part of the daily soap.

The actress revealed that she was warned by many people about quitting the show, but she doesn't regret it. She also added that she doesn't miss the show as she is in touch with the cast of the show.

While talking to Times Of India, Saumya said that she is relaxed right now. She added that she had worked in long formats, done shows back-to-back, and gone through this grind for almost 15-16 years. She said that she now has no desire to be seen every day on screen, but there's a desire to up her game.



She added that she is quite liking this phase right now because for five-and-a-half-years she was Bhabhi Ji and there was absolutely no time to do anything, and it was exhausting. Later, the pandemic happened and she decided to concentrate on her health and travelled. The actress said that right now she is travelling, anchoring for various events and chat shows, and trying out different formats- and these short formats are a nice break for her because she was not doing it as much.

Saumya said, "When I decided to quit the show, everyone told me that this was going to be very risky - because what I am trying to get, that may or may not happen, and then I would lose what I have now. I was in a successful position as the show was a hit, and the character was very popular. But I thought it is risky to not take risks. I have never been scared or insecure. If you have to stay in this game for long, you need to adapt and reinvent yourself."

She added, "I don't miss that show. I keep in touch with everybody from the show because we are like family now. Asif ji, the director and writer of Bhabhi Ji.., we still meet once a month or so and have those mehfils of song and poetry over which we all bonded. But I don't miss doing Bhabi Ji... because I think I had done my bit."

Saumya said that it is a better strategy to take risks and leave the tried and tested, and comfortable game, and try new things. She added that if you are ambitious and restless for good work, it becomes a little stifling after a bit to keep repeating yourself. There was a point that she realised that she has done everything she could have done in the show and thought that if she continues, she would be doing it for fame and money, which is not right for an artist.

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Rupali Gets Nostalgic About Her Wedding; Says She Waited For Ashwin For 12 Years

Rajesh On Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Return: Sumeet & Rupali Are Busy; It's Not Easy To Get All Actors Together

Saumya revealed that she will sign up for something soon, something that is meaty and challenging, maybe in the OTT space. She said that there are a lot of offers but nothing has really excited her much. She added that she is waiting for the right project and wants to get into content production. She said that it is still in initial stages.

Further, the actress said that she feels she wouldn't take up the role like Roop (in Jab We Met). She added that small roles keep coming up, but she keeps saying no. Saumya doesn't want to do a blink-and-miss role only because it is a superstar film, as she is experienced and way more assertive and confident.