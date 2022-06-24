Saurabh’s Parents Had The BEST Reaction To Him Becoming Social Media Sensation After Rejecting Layer'r Shot Ad

Layer'r Shot's controversial ad had shocked the everyone. Netizens slammed the perfume and body spray ad that promotes rape culture. Recently, a LinkedIn post shared by Abbas Mirza- a senior creative director at a marketing company went viral. The post revealed how the actor Saurabh Verma, who was offered the part in the ad, rejected as he found it 'derogatory and demeaning for women'. Netizens were all praise for the actor for declining the offer.

Recently, Saurabh opened up about rejecting the ad and to becoming the social media sensation. He said that he used his common sense and said no to it. He also revealed his parent's reaction to him becoming the social media sensation.

He also revealed that when he was sent the script of the Layer'r shot ad, he was a little upset and he did suggest a few changes. But when they didn't agree, he politely said no.

Talking to Indian Express, Saurab said, "I just used my common sense. I am right now too surprised at how everyone has been lauding me. I was honestly a little upset when I read it (the script). I knew I would never tolerate it if a woman was treated like this in real life, and hence I did not want to do it even on camera. I did suggest a few changes but when they did not agree, I politely said no."

Saurabh discussed about ads when he bumped into his old friend Abbas Mirza and it is then he revealed to him he was offered the controversial ad. He said, "Honestly, I didn't think it was such a big thing. Abbas bhaiya asked me if he could share the story. I agreed and only requested him to not defame the person. I never expected it to blow up this big."

The actor, who is not on social media, wasn't aware of viral LinkedIn post about him. He revealed that it was Abbas who told him that Neelesh Mishra had reshared the post, and websites were picking it up.