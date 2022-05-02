Shaan To Host Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti; Singer Reveals What Can We Expect This Season

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti is all set to hit television screen soon. The Star Bharat's show will be hosted by Bollywood's popular singer Shaan. Recently, Shaan spoke about hosting the show and revealed what we can expect this season.

Talking about hosting the show, Shaan told India-Forums that he is excited as well as nervous. He added that he is going to make sure that he shall be there with Mika and be of whatever help he can to him.



The concept of the show has been at the receiving end of mixed reactions. When asked if he had any apprehensions about hosting the show, he said, "No, I think every show is different. I know Mika from 10 years, and I am not someone who has been hired just for the show. I am genuinely involved it, I know for a fact now that he has been contemplating for many years to want to settle down and get married. I am glad he took this decision.

About what can we expect this season, Shaan said, "It'll be a genuine season for sure and the fact that they are very very popular and loving celebrity of the country, they are looking at someone successful, fun and someone like Mika and if they get the kind of person they are looking for, they'll come and not just they have to woo him, but he has to woo them too and I'll be there in between to make sure everything is going right, so I think it is going to be fun." He added that him being into singing, there will be a lot of music as well.

As a friend cum host, when asked what would it be like to see him play both the roles, he mentioned that he won't be biased or one sided, because a lot is at stake for each of the ladies who will be coming to the show. He added that they (ladies) have to be comfortable and he has to make sure they feel welcomed, so he will make sure to do whatever he can to keep everyone comfortable, in a happy state of mind and not create any rift or controversies.