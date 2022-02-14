Shabbir Ahluwalia To Play The Male Lead In Yash Patnaik’s TV Show, To Quit Kumkum Bhagya After Eight Years?

After playing the male lead in Kumkum Bhagya for eight years, Shabbir Ahluwalia may be bidding adieu to the show that made him a household name. The actor has decided to step out of the shadow of his character Abhishek Mehra and is all set to take up a new show, which will be produced by Yash Patnaik.

According to a TOI report, Shabbir’s new venture is a yet-untitled daily soap whose shooting will commence soon and it will mostly go on air next month. A source close to the development told the daily, “It’s a love story set in Punjab and Shabbir will play the hero in it. We are in the process of casting the girl and looking to introduce a fresh face opposite him.”



However, both Shabbir and Yash haven’t made any comments about the project yet. Meanwhile, it must also be noted that there is still no clarity whether he will continue to be a part of Kumkum Bhagya going. For the unversed, both Shabbir and Sriti Jha have been missing in action after their track in the family drama came to hold about three months ago. The beloved duo is currently shown to be in a coma after they met with an accident.

In the meantime, the show is revolving around the new generation Prachi, Ranbir and Rhea (Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul and Pooja Banerjee). It was widely reported in the media a while that Pragya and Abhi’s (Sriti and Shabbir) track may not get revived for some time as the makers wanted to focus on the younger generation of actors. The aforementioned news had also made AbhiGya/TiSha fans angry, who took to social media to express their dissapointment over the same.

Well, we will have to wait and watch to know if the OG cast will return to the show they have been a part of since its inception.