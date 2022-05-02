Shabir Ahluwalia Confirms Wife Kanchi Kaul To Resume Acting Again, Says She Is Listening To Couple Of Things

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. While Shabir has continued to enthral us with his performances, Kanchi has been away from the limelight for a few years now. It must be noted that the actress was last seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi back in 2014.

However, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shabir confirmed that his actress-wife is all set to make her acting comeback. Shabir informed, “Now the kids are a little bigger, so this year she plans to start acting again. She is listening to a couple of things, and hopefully, by this year she will give a nod, and will start on something that is really exciting.” On being quizzed if we will see both of them together onscreen, the actor said, “Not with the two of us, because right now Mohan is with Radha.”

On the professional front, Shabir is currently working on his new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan for Zee TV. He has also done films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istaanbul in the past.

Shabir added that he always looks for projects that he can be a valuable addition to and that he will not do a project for the sake of doing it, just because it is a big movie or a big show. The actor said he would do things that he knows he would do justice to and till the time that doesn’t happen, he is not interested in doing anything. Ahluwalia also reiterated that the medium doesn’t matter to him - it could be television, web, or films, as when he does something, he does it with all his heart.