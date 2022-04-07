Shabir Ahluwalia Confirms Quitting Kumkum Bhagya & Doing Radha Mohan; Says Parting Is Never Easy

Recently, Shabir Ahluwalia's new show Radha Mohan's promo was released, which left fans confused if he has quit his previous show Kumkum Bhagya. Well, the actor has finally confirmed that indeed he has quit the show and taken up new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

In an interview with Times Of India, Shabir said that he has moved on from his previous show and added that parting is not easy, but the show must go on.



Shabir was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I have taken up a new daily soap. Moving on from my previous show was obviously not easy, as it becomes a habit more than anything else. You miss the people you work with on a daily basis and spend a large chunk of your life with them. In my case, I share a great bond with Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja. So, parting is never easy but as they say, the show must go on."

The actor had played a young rock star in the long-running family drama. But as the story progressed, he was seen playing father to actors almost his age. When asked if he has any apprehensions about the same, he said that every actor has certain apprehensions and Kumkum Bhagya was essentially a love story, which ran its course after a point.

He added that it is not easy to run a daily soap for so long and the only way forward is that their kids will grow up, who will take the story forward, which is the only logical. Shabir added that it's how a show progresses with the next generation taking over and also infuses newness into the story. He said that he has been in the industry for long enough to understand that progression is important.

Shabir said that for him, its not about kids, but about the character and they knew that they would have to do it eventually. He added that he is starting with a clean slate now, and what happened in his last show are just memories and he feels that, that's how an actor is supposed to approach his craft.

Coming back to his new show Radha Mohan, which is a mature love story set in Vrindavan, he said that it is intriguing.

Shabir said, "The story is intriguing and my character is loveable. The initial shoot will take place in Vrindavan, as it's impossible to match the vibe of the place anywhere in India. We will come back to Mumbai eventually."

The actor had done a few films like Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Mission Istaanbul (2008), when asked if he plans to return to films, he said that its about story and not medium and people who appreciates his work will understands and know it. He concluded by saying that as long as he gets to be a part of a good story, the medium doesn't matter.