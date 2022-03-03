Shabir Ahluwalia's New Show With Yash Patnaik Delayed: Report

Shabir Ahluwalia, who became a household name with his role of Abhishek Mehra, the rockstar, in Kumkum Bhagya, has apparently quit the show. There have been reports that the actor has been roped in for Yash Patnaik's new show. Earlier, it was said that the show might go on floors in March. As per Bollywood Life report, the show go on air only from May.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Fans of Shabir Ahluwalia have to be a bit patient. He is relaxing right now. The shoot has not started. It will go on air only from May 2022. The promo might come out in April. The story is set in Punjab and he is playing a very powerful character."



Shabir's new show is apparently a family cum social drama that will be set in the backdrop of Punjab. While Shabir will play hero, the makers apparently are in search of a fresh face to cast opposite him.

Apparently, Shabir's new untitled show is the next big one for Star Bharat's after Woh Toh Hai Albela that stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab along with Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya in the lead roles. The show will go on-air from March 14.

Shabir Ahluwalia To Play The Male Lead In Yash Patnaik's TV Show, To Quit Kumkum Bhagya After Eight Years?

Kumkum Bhagya Fans Disappointed Over Sriti Jha & Shabir Ahluwalia's Absence; Angry AbhiGya Fans Slam Ekta

Meanwhile, regarding his and Sriti's exit from Kumkum Bhagya, a source had revealed to Hindustan Times as saying, "Shabir and Ekta (Kapoor, producer of the daily soap) are friends and remain cordial. Everything was done without any hassle. However, the network doesn't intend to officially talk about their exit."

Kumkum Bhagya and AbhiGya (Abhi and Pragya) fans were extremely upset when they got to know about their favourite jodi's exit, and had asked makers to get the duo back on the show.