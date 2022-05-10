Shabir Ahluwalia Opens Up About His Transformation For Radha Mohan; Actor Reveals He Lost 14 Kgs

After impressing everyone with his acting in the show Kumkum Bhagya, Shabir Ahluwalia is all set to feature in Zee TV's upcoming show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show is receiving a positive response from the masses. Fans love watching Shabir in a different avatar.

Shabir Ahluwalia has worked very hard for the role of Mohan in Radha Mohan. For the unversed, he lost 14 kgs for his role in Radha Mohan. Let us tell you, he was earlier seen in Kumkum Bhagya and for the past 8 years, he has won the hearts of the audience with the role of Rockstar Abhi. The actor shared a statement with the media, in which he opened up about his transformation.

Shabir said, "The transformation from Abhi to Mohan has been quite significant. In fact, it took me some time and effort to get out of my last character and embrace Mohan's characteristics. Their looks are quite different too, so I had to lean down to look the part. I worked very hard in the gym over the past few months and lost around 14 kgs to take up Mohan's charming avatar. I must add that portraying my character to the best of my ability was my biggest motivation. I even tweaked my body language to get into the character and after having worked hard to get into the skin of my character, I just hope that the audience will love Mohan as much as they loved Abhi."

Talking about Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, the show is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan and captures the story of Mohan and Radha played by Neeharika Roy. The show also stars Sambhabna Mohanty, Reeza Choudhary, Swati Shah, Ranveer Singh Malik, Sunny Sachdeva, Keerti Nagpure and others in key roles.