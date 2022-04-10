Shabir Ahluwalia Says He Enjoys Playing The Same Character For Long Periods And Doesn’t Find It Monotonous

Shabir Ahluwalia, who recently quit Kumkum Bhagya after being a part of it for seven years, will soon be seen in a new show titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the actor said that gets very involved in what he does and that’s why he doesn’t like to take up too many things at a time. He also stated that he doesn’t find playing a character for a long time monotonous and that he enjoys it more with every passing day.

Shabir confessed, “I don’t get bored. In fact, I start enjoying it more. Playing a character for long allows you to get into the skin of the character so well that you can add a lot more value to every scene. There is so much more you can offer. And because you have played the character for so long, it just comes effortlessly.”

He further added, “I enjoy all genres – finite or infinite. I have been part of it all. For me, the story is most important and above everything. As long as I am enjoying the story and my character, I will be a part of the project. The moment I don’t enjoy doing a show, I won’t be a part of it. I get very involved in what I do and that’s why I don’t like to take up too many things at a time.”

On being quizzed about why he doesn’t dabble in many things at a time, the actor said that he likes playing a character to its fullest and with all honesty. He then stated that he likes to enjoy his work and doesn’t believe in working for long hours to accommodate many projects. But whenever he does something, Shabir said that he makes sure he is doing just that and giving his best because if one is not honest, it will show on the camera.