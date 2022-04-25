Shabir Ahluwalia Says His Character In Radha Mohan Is Totally Different From His Role In Kumkum Bhagya
Shabir
Ahluwalia,
who
became
a
household
name
with
his
role
of
Abhi
in
Kumkum
Bhagya,
will
be
seen
in
the
new
show
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam
Radha
Mohan.
The
show
stars
Neeharika
Roy
opposite
him.
Shabir will be seen playing a man in his mid-30s, who is desirable, but has lost his way. Talking about the new show and his character, he said that playing challenging roles has always made him a better actor.
The actor was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have never stepped away from performing a different character. In fact, I am always excited and enthusiastic about it, playing challenging roles has always made me a better actor. I believe experimenting with one's look and character opens various dimensions for an actor and helps them grow along with their surroundings."
The actor further mentioned that his character Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya is different from Mohan in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. He added that the transformation wasn't easy, but he worked on it for months.
Shabir Ahluwalia Confirms Quitting Kumkum Bhagya & Doing Radha Mohan; Says Parting Is Never Easy
Shabir Ahluwalia Said THIS To His New Co-Star Neeharika Roy As Fans Compared Her To Sriti Jha
Shabir concluded by saying, "My new character - Mohan in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is totally different from what I played when I was Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya. I must add that transforming from Abhi to Mohan wasn't easy as well, but I have worked hard on it for a few months now and it will surely help me play the character in a completely different way."
(With IANS Inputs)