      Shabir Ahluwalia Says His Character In Radha Mohan Is Totally Different From His Role In Kumkum Bhagya

      Shabir Ahluwalia, who became a household name with his role of Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya, will be seen in the new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show stars Neeharika Roy opposite him.
      Shabir will be seen playing a man in his mid-30s, who is desirable, but has lost his way. Talking about the new show and his character, he said that playing challenging roles has always made him a better actor.

      The actor was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have never stepped away from performing a different character. In fact, I am always excited and enthusiastic about it, playing challenging roles has always made me a better actor. I believe experimenting with one's look and character opens various dimensions for an actor and helps them grow along with their surroundings."

      The actor further mentioned that his character Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya is different from Mohan in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. He added that the transformation wasn't easy, but he worked on it for months.
      Shabir concluded by saying, "My new character - Mohan in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is totally different from what I played when I was Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya. I must add that transforming from Abhi to Mohan wasn't easy as well, but I have worked hard on it for a few months now and it will surely help me play the character in a completely different way."

      (With IANS Inputs)

      Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:02 [IST]
