Shabir Ahluwalia Says TV Has Grown Over Years; Adds 'If You Choose Right Things Projects Can Do Wonders'

Shabir Ahluwalia is one of the talented actors in the entertainment industry. The actor, who started his acting career in the year 2002, has come a long way. He quit his popular show Kumkum Bhagya and is currently seen in new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam- Radha Mohan.

When asked the actor if the struggles of an actor today are any less, he revealed how television has grown over the years. He added that when he started TV was not considered a stable platform and people were experimenting, but now it's just mainstream business.



Shabir was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Opportunities have really grown today. Back when I had started my career, there were a handful of channels that would make four-five prime time TV shows each in their slot. You had 18-20 shows to watch and the rest of them were movies. But right now, there are innumerable channels, there are so many platforms. There are so many films being made that provides talents to outshine."

He added how now film stars are seen judging a show and how they are seen promoting their films on TV show. The actor feels that if an actor is worthy and choose right things, it can work wonders for him.

Shabir said, "When I started my acting career, television was not considered a stable platform. People were experimenting and now it's just mainstream business. Film actors come on TV and do their PR activities. They judge reality shows because they have a huge fan base not only in India but all around the world. In 2002, it was very restricted. Right now, there is a lot of work going around the industry and if you are worthy and you choose the right things, projects can do wonders for you!"

Shabir revealed that his kids Azai and Ivarr do not watch his work. He said that they are too small and they just know that he works as an actor on TV.