Shabir Ahluwalia Was As Disappointed As Fans Were With Quitting Kumkum Bhagya; Says He Misses Seeing Sriti

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha surprised fans by quitting Kumkum Bhagya, which they were a part of for a long time. Recently, Shabir confirmed his exit and also spoke about his new show Radha Mohan, which will be aired on Zee TV. Fans are extremely disappointed with their exit. While many expressed their disappointment, some of them even trolled him.

The actor reacted to the same and revealed that he too is as disappointed as his fans are with quitting Kumkum Bhagya. He added that he misses seeing Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja every day.

Shabir was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Everybody has opinions and I respect that. My fans are used to seeing me in a particular way and a particular character and I have received so much love from all of them over all these years, so this reaction is bound to happen. It is all their love that they keep sending in different forms through social media. I'd like to tell them that I really love them, but please keep it easy with the trolling."Talking about his reaction of his fans to the announcement of his new show, he said that he is not very active on social media, but sometimes he goes online to check what's happening.

Shabir concluded by saying, "I am not very active on social media. Sometimes I go online to check what is happening. I was as disappointed with quitting Kumkum Bhagya as my fans were since the show was very close to my heart too. I miss the show as much as they miss it, I miss being a part of the show, I really love the cast and crew of Kumkum Bhagya and I am really close to all of them, especially Sriti and Arjit and I miss seeing them every day."