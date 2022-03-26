Shaheer Sheikh Fans Feel Other Channels Are Targetting Woh To Hai Albela

Angry Shaheer Sheikh fans feel other channels tried to sabotage their favourite Star Bharat show, Woh To Hai Albela, by airing Imlie ( 8.30 pm) slot for forty minutes Mon- Tue- Wed last week, when Albela premiered at 9 pm.

This breakless extension Shaheer stans believe led many not to check out Albela as it became ten minutes late and might have contributed to the low ratings of Woh To Hai Albela. Most expected Rajan Shahi show to open low given the platform, but 0.3 was below their expectations.

Shaheer fans are more upset as this has happened in the week in which Shaheer's birthday fell (his birthday is tomorrow).

Woh To Hai Albela, starring Shaheer, and Hiba Nawab has gone on air traces the story of a carefree guy played by Shaheer.

Sources add that Star Plus might have made Imlie break less, not intending to harm Woh To Hai Albela, but its main target was Spyabahu on Colors which also launched on the same day. If any loss has occurred to Albela, it can be only be considered collateral damage.

Blind fans fail to understand that Star Bharat and Star Plus belong to the same network, and Woh To Hai Albela producer Rajan Shahi enjoys a good equation with Star bosses ( Anupama and Yeh Rishta) must have been aware of any marketing move.

The various network will do what it takes to stay ahead in the race, and this is fair game, added an industry source. Fans never accept that fav show has not clicked and always are ready to blame someone else.

It is still too early to take a call on Woh To Hai Albela, but yes, a bad start does generally restrict higher growth options. A source on Woh To Hai Albela quipped that we dont wish to comment on channels policies and fan comments.

We wonder how Imlie fans will react to this accusation; when they try to hold fort after a drop in numbers, maybe star made Imlie forty minutes to give fans more masala over above-targeting Spy Bahu.

Shaheer did not reply to our message Neither did Rajan Shahi. Our attempt to connect with Star Bharat also came to nought.