Shaheer Sheikh's Father Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Infection; Aly Goni Pays Condolences
Shaheer Sheikh's father Shahnawaz Sheikh, who was in a critical condition and was on ventilator, passed away on Wednesday (January 19). Aly Goni recently shared the news about Shaheer's father's demise on Twitter.
Aly
tweeted,
"Inna
Lillahi
wa
inna
ilayhi
raji'un
🙏🏼
May
Allah
rest
uncle's
soul
in
peace
bhai
@Shaheer_S
stay
strong
bhai
❤️."
Fans too offered condolences. One of the users tweeted on Aly's post, "May departed soul rest in peace in heaven..May Allah grant him highest rank in jannat..Heartfelt condolences to whole family..May god give u grt strength to bear this irreparable grt loss..More power & strength to you.😞😭❤️" and another user wrote, "Strength and support .. Stay strong Shaheera🙏🙏😢💔."
Just a couple of days ago, Shaheer had urged everyone to pray for his father, who was suffering from severe COVID infection.
The Pavitra Rishta 2 actor had posted a picture of his father on Twitter and shared that he is on a ventilator due to the infection. "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection... pls keep him in your prayers ..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 ..," he wrote.
According to India.com's report, The Chenab Times, online news portal of Jammu and Kashmir reported that the actor's father's funeral took place in Bhaderwah on Wednesday.